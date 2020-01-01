Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Director, Mrs. Folashade Kadiri Bags Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Certification

Listen to article

A popular Lagos Public Affairs practioner, Mrs Folashade Kadiri has been inducted as a member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)

The Multi-Award Winning Image Maker and Public Affairs Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mrs. Folashade Kadiri has been certified as a Member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Kadiri, who has been adjudged by many media practitioners as one of the best and most resourceful Public Affairs Officer in the public service was inducted into the umbrella body of the noble profession NIPR in Lagos.

Folashade kadiri expressed gratitude to eveyone for their love and support as she promised to continue to perform her responsibilities in her usual selfless posture.

