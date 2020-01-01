New Year: Borno Governor begins 2020 with launch of 5 projects in Hawul

Listen to article

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum launched the first day of the year 2020 with the commissioning of five projects, most of which he started six months ago and the inspection of those ongoing, all in Hawul local government area in the southern part of the state.

Zulum who spent three days in Gwoza commissioning projects and distributing food to displaced persons proceeded to Hawul on the New Year day.

The Governor commissioned 100 bed capacity General Hospital in Azare town, a 40-bed capacity primary healthcare centre in Kwajjafa town and a large skills acquisition centre in Marama town, all in Hawul. The centre was started by community members before the Governor took over during his visit in June 2019.

The Governor at about 6:00 pm commissioned primary school and primary healthcare centre in Kwayabura also in Hawul LGA.

Zulum inspected ongoing constructions works at a central primary school and palace of the district Head in kwajjafa.

Zulum was also in Sakwa town in the local government area where he inspected ongoing reconstruction of a Government Secondary School.

The Governor plans to commission and inspect more ongoing projects before leaving Hawul.