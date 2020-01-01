Osun First Lady, Kafayat Oyetola presents gifts to baby of the year 2020

Listen to article

The First Lady of Osun State, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola today presented gifts to the first baby of the year 2020.

The baby was born around 1:00am today at the State Hospital, Asubiaro in Osogbo, the state capital. The Wife of the Governor presented the gifts to the parents of the baby Mr and Mrs Adewale Abass.

The Wife of the Governor was accompanied to the hospital by the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Isamotu and other top political appointees and government officials.

The parents of the baby expressed gratitude to Mrs Oyetola and lauded her for the gesture.