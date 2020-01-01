Davido, Naira Marley Set To Storm Nnewi For Anambra Music Festival

Listen to article

History will be made again in Anambra as two top legendary superstars and music icons —Davido and Naira Marley set to storm the state early January for the Anambra Music Festival.

The propitious event positioned at entrance gate of 2020 is set to bash live on 2nd January at the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, Nnewi, the commercial city of Anambra State, starting at 6.pm till mama calls.

According to the organizer, Chizzy Entertainment the 2020 Music Festival promises to be convivial, hilarious, entertaining and tickling, as Davido himself will be performing live, alongside Naira Marley and other superstars stars who will fly in from different parts of the country.

It would be recalled that Davido was one of the top rated Nigerian music icons in the year 2019, following the official release of his much anticipated album "A Good Time" which includes several features from the likes of Naira Marley, Zlatan, Popcaan, Summer Walker, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, WurlD, and many others. The album's latest single "Risky," featuring Popcaan, is also rated as one of the Best Nigerian Songs of 2019.

Worthy of note is also the fact that Naira Marley is one of the super legends who made their marks in the 2019 music year, following his release of several tracks, such as YanYanYan, Oja (Challenge version), Isheyen, Tesumole, Tingasa, Bad Influence, Mafo, Illuminati, Puta, Back To Work, Am I Yahoo Boy, Japa, Opotoyi, Soapy among others.

Both Davido and Naira Marley were among the top rated music artistes of the year 2019.

It is on this height and with this spirit that these globally celebrated superstars invite fans, music lovers, tourists, Ndi Anambra, and the general public at large to come and behold them share stage and mic live at Nnewi in the eve of the season.