Joy, tears as Madumere Royal Family give out daughter in marriage

It was with pomp, pageantry, tears of joy woven with thrills and glamour as Madumere Royal Family traditionally gave out one of their daughters, Miss Ogechi Chijioke Madumere's hand in marriage to her heartthrob, Chukwuma Onyemelukwe traditionally.

The event had creme of the society in attendance in solidarity with her uncle, Prince Eze Madumere, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, who couldn't hold back his joy. He literarily chose to manage the event, ensuring that every guest got a fair treatment.

When asked to comment, he paused with eyes drenched like a due cloud ready to unleash a heavy down pour, he paused momentarily and said:

"It is an emotional thing for me that my little niece is getting married today. It is a story tinged with bittersweet memories. Today, we can only give glory to God Almighty for he knows best.

" Ogechi, God will bless your marriage and make it a little haven on earth. God will bless you and you will be fruitful in every way.

"Please be submissive to your husband and your husband should always reason with you in times of reasoning for it takes two to tangle.

" In your marriage, only two of you should manage your challenges. No third party is allowed, including me and others. God will bless you and your husband.

The bride's father and the heir of Madumere Royal family, Prince Chijioke Madumere was all smiles, shading tears of joy, recalling what he had to go through with her daughter after the painful death of his wife.

"That my daughter is today getting married has off loaded so much memories of my late wife. My wife transited on June 5th, 1999 when my daughter was barely 5 years.

" You can imagine what that meant to me as a young man. It was a very trying moment. God saw us through and today that my little daughter is going to be with her husband in their own home.

"She has always tried to ensure that her Daddy is a happy man, doing all she could to make Daddy feel good. As a father, there is nothing she kneels and pray that God will not grant her and her husband. I wish them the best of married life."

For the patriarch, His Royal Highness, Eze Henry Anoruo Madumere, he blessed the couple and prayed God to grant them peace, health, prosperity and above all fruits of the womb in their marriage.

Earlier, the traditional marriage rites were performed at the Palace of HRH Eze Madumere where both families bonded and agreed in the union.

Highpoint was the public declaration of Prince Chukwuma Onyemelukwe as her husband by taking the palm wine to him. After gulping a whole glass of palm wine, they danced in glamour and regally, too to the patriarch of Madumere dynasty for blessings.

Revealing their love affair before marriage, the lady of the day, Ogechi said that they have been friends for over years but plutonic. "I have known my Prince for the past eight years but just as friends and nothing more. It was about three years ago that we realised that there must be more to this relaxing atmosphere whenever we got talking or even while chatting.

" Today I am very excited that God brought us together as getting married as friends is simply ecstatic. He is God fearing, caring and down to earth, just what I prayed for," she said.

The smiley handsome groom in his quip stated: "I have waited for this day. Thank God it has come to pass. She is my dream wife and I pray God to do the rest. She is the love of my life".

Meanwhile, Hon. Henry Nwawuji, member, House of Representatives representing Mbaitoli-Ikeduru federal constituency came with a delegation, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, State Chairman, All Progressives Congress and his entourage, Chief I.B Okafor, Hon. Jeff Imo, APC Chairman, Ideato North, Nze Luke Ekwueme, Chief Chidi Nworgu and other politicians.