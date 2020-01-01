Former President Jonathan's New Year Message To Nigerians

Listen to article

Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has sent a message to Nigerians as the nation marks a new decade.

In the spirit of prophesies and declarations, Jonathan in a message on his official Facebook page thanked God for keeping Nigeria one as a nation despite challenges in 2019.

He urged Nigerians to celebrate this New Year by showing gratitude to the gallant officers who have remained committed to maintaining peace and defending the land.

Jonathan also urged Nigerians and leaders to prioritize promoting peace, justice and love in 2020.

The message reads: “2020 NEW YEAR MESSAGE

“I celebrate with you all for the blessing of a New Year. It is a thing of joy for us as a nation that we have survived until this time as one indivisible entity despite our many national challenges.

“As citizens of a great nation, we must never be weary of working together towards building peace and entrenching justice in all spheres of our society.

“The Year 2020 comes with fresh opportunities, and new rays of hope, for us as a nation and as individuals. No matter how bitter and tragic our experiences and stories were last year, let’s live and act in faith to God and be resolute in our love for our country Nigeria.

“As we celebrate this New Year, let us show gratitude to the gallant officers who have remained committed to maintaining peace and defending our land. I pay special tribute to all those who lost their lives last year in the line of duty.

“This Year, let’s prioritise the imperative of promoting peace, justice and love. This way, Nigeria can become a fortress of hope where citizens flourish in joy and liberty.Happy New Year.”