January 1: How High is Your Thermometer?

Listen to article

How high will your faith thermometer go in 2020? How high is it now?

I urge you to pray for the Lord to make your faith hotter beginning this year than you were in the past year(s). “I would thou wert cold or hot.” (Rev. 3:15). God has made provisions for you to be hot. We’re called to be hot for the Lord and His kingdom and not be cold.

There are so many church organizations and denominational platforms as well as assemblies, but most of them are religion-based. Christ did not come to establish religion but faith in the Father and citizenship in His kingdom. Religion has done so much as to kill, maim and destroy the true church. Let us look onto Jesus; He’s the author and finisher of our faith for without Him our faith is hopeless.

You should make a conscious decision to be in the presence of the Lord 24/7 beginning this year. That means making a commitment to study (not just read) the Bible, praying at all times even at those times people will criticize you and taunt you for praying at “odd times,” and fasting at least once a week. Fasting gives wings to your prayer and dedicates your body, the temple of God, as a holy sacrifice acceptable unto the Lord. It also brings you closer to God (see Rom. 12:1).

Finally, please count your blessings again. If you’d done so yesterday or so, I urge you to do it again, you’ll be surprised what you’ll see; the Lord has done all good things for you as His representative and vessel of honor for His glory (see Psalm 103:1-10).

Note: I wish you and all your loved ones, a happy, prosperous and spirit-filled walk of faith filled with the blessings and favor of God this year 2020. Happy New Year to you, in Jesus’ mighty and glorious name. Amen

Let’s pray: O God our help in years past, our hope now and for years to come. Our shelter from stormy life experiences and our eternal hope for deliverance. Lord, be thou our guide and guard while we navigate this dark and dangerous world for you alone are our strong tower according to Your holy name. We’ll look up to you now and forever, in Jesus name. Amen

Today’s reading: Genesis 1; Matthew 1

Will You be Hot for the Lord?