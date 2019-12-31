Edo State Commissioner, Mr. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, Arrested In France For Alleged Money Laundering

Listen to article

The International Police,( INTERPOL) has arrested and detained Edo State’s Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, in France over alleged money laundering.

News reports said Ero has been in custody since November for allegedly being in possession of $2m.

A top government official, who pleaded anonymity, told The Nation that the state government was aware of the questioning of Osemwingie-Ero by INTEPOL for an offence committed before he was appointed by Governor Obaseki.

On the sum of $2m found on the Commissioner, the source said it was yet to be confirmed whether any money was found on him.

But the Edo State Government, in its reaction, said the alleged arrest of Osemwingie-Ero has nothing to do with Governor Obaseki.

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said: “We learnt about the alleged arrest of the Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Commissioner, Hon. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero from unreliable sources on social media and we are unable to confirm either the alleged arrest or what might have led to it.

“But we can confirm without equivocation that whatever the issues might be, they are totally personal and have nothing whatsoever to do with the Edo State Government or Governor Godwin Obaseki.”