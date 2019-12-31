NCFRMI makes commitment to President Buhari to stem migration

Listen to article

The Honorable Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed, yesterday, paid a courtesy call on President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement issued by PCNI Media Head, Alkassim Abdulkadir said the visit was to brief the President on the current activities of the agency.

Mohammed used the occasion to share the new direction of the agency with President. He said the NCFRMI’s strategic mandate was the fulcrum for interventions in Nigeria that cater for the needs of 2.4 Million IDPs and other vulnerable people in the country.

“In 2020, my first point of action will be to work with State Governors to return and reintegrate IDPs to their communities. It is time that they begin to live normal lives and feel the pulse of a growing Nigeria. “

Since coming to office, the NCFRMI Federal Commissioner has made a commitment to move from the provision of relief items to the care, maintenance and durable solutions that will reintegrate Persons of Concern (POCs) into normal lives where they can thrive.

“I intend to bring back ‘Andrew’ and educate Nigerians on what is available in Nigeria. We will also seek to educate the average citizen on the safe, orderly and regular migration routes to take when traveling abroad so that we don’t lose as many Nigerians. ”

He further stated that the Commission will prioritize a campaign detailing the many opportunities available in the country in order to reduce irregular migration.

Mohammed also listed the establishment of Informal Educational Learning Centers, amongst several other programmes and projects to be undertaken by the Commission in the year 2020.

“The Commission plans to build Informal Educational Learning Centres in all IDP camps. This will encourage learning in children unable to attend regular schools and those with special needs due to the trauma of displacement. “ He stated.

The highlight of the visit was Mohammed’s recollection of the massive campaign in the 80s to stem the brain drain migration during President Buhari’s tenure as Head of State.