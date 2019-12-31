Re: Breaking:boko Haram Terrorists Attempt To Take Over Adamawa Town, Army Resist Move With Heavy Gun Fire

Listen to article

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a false report by Sahara Reporters published on 28 December 2019 with a headline *"Breaking: Boko Haram Terrorists Attempt To Take Over Adamawa Town, Army Resist Move With Heavy Gunfire"* in which it was alleged that troops of the Nigerian Army were engaged in a battle with Boko Haram criminals who were attempting to seize Madagali Town in Adamawa State. The controversial report further stated that the troops successfully repelled the attack and that no casualty was recorded on the part of the troops. This false publication was also attributed to in a misleading hausa online publication by * hausa.legit.ng * on the same day, 28 December 2019 captioned *'SOJOJI NA FAFATAWA DA YAN BOKO HARAM DAKE KOKARIN KARBE WANI GARI A ADAMAWA'*.

The Nigerian Army views this malicious report as a deliberate attempt to instill fear and cause disaffection among the residents of Madagali, Adamawa State and the nation at large and therefore wish to categorically state that no such encounter ever happened as reported by the Sahara Reporters and

* hausa.legit.ng *

It is however pertinent to note that the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE is currently in a relentless pursuit of the remnants of criminal Boko Haram and Islamic State's West Africa Province insurgents, routing them from their hideouts in the North East under the newly launched special operation nicknamed 'Operation RUFE KOFA'. The Nigerian Army equally reported via a press statement issued on 26 December 2019 that her troops conducted a robust clearance operation on 24 December 2019 from Madagali through Waga Lawan, Jaje to Fadama in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State where the gallant troops dealt a decisive blow on some marauding Boko Haram criminals hibernating along the axis.

To this end, the general public is hereby requested to disregard the mischievous publications by both Sahara Reporters and hausa.legit.ng as there has indeed been no encounter between Boko Haram criminals and troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE as stated. The Nigerian Army views the media as reliable partners in the successful conduct of all her operations and as such remain always receptive to all media professionals that wish to inquire or verify any report that would assist the ongoing efforts at ensuring the defence of the territorial integrity of our dear nation.

Colonel AMINU ILIYASU

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator

31 December 2019