Lagos State House Of Assembly Cries Out: Dangote Trucks Are Damaging Lagos Roads

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday at plenary indicted trucks belonging to Dangote Group of Company over the continuous damage of roads in the state.

In a motion moved by Abiodun Tobun, the House resolved to call on Dangote Group of Company to perform its social responsibility role by supporting the state government in the construction and repairing of roads in the state.

It observed that most of the roads in the state were being damaged by trucks belonging to Dangote Group of Company.

The House also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the State Treasury Office to ensure that contractors are not paid contractual money without meeting the necessary conditions.

More so, the state government was urged to ensure that the necessary right of way is given to the contractors before the commencement of construction works.

It was added in the resolution that the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure should ensure quality supervision of the road projects.

Tobun, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, stated that there was need to ensure good quality of roads in the state.

Tobun, representing Epe Constituency 1, said that inspite of the quantum of the tax payers’ money being spent on road construction in the state, most of the roads in the state were in bad condition either because they were done in a shoddy manner or not done at all, adding that the money released for the projects were not properly spent.

“The House is further concerned that after most of the roads are repaired, heavy duty vehicles ply the road without regard for the damage done to the roads.

“We should urge Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ensure that contractors are not paid mobilisation fee unless they are ready for the work.

“The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure should also ensure that only contractors with requisite experience are given the job to do,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the rate at which people were being killed on the roads in the state was alarming, while revealing that some people on the entourage of the Oba of Epe were killed by an articulated vehicle on Epe road on Sunday.