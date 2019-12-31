Jacob Zuma Street Renamed To Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi Street In Owerri, Imo State

Listen to article

Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo on Monday renamed Jacob Zuma Road in Owerri after First Republic parliamentarian and minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi.

A statement issued in Owerri by Mr Chibuike Onyeukwu, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, stated that Ihedioha announced the re-christening at an occasion to mark Amaechi’s 90th birthday in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the naming of the dual carriage way after the former South African president by former Gov. Rochas Okorocha attracted public opprobrium against the administration.

In a speech, Ihedioha described Amaechi as an icon, whose contributions to nation building should not be ignored.

“Dr Amaechi is an icon, one of the founding fathers of the nation, whose contributions to nationhood should not be overlooked.

“Amaechi remains an inspiration, who stood and defended those principles that remain valuable to nation building,” the statement further read.

Amaechi, a native of Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra, was a member of the House of Representatives in 1959.

The nonagenarian was later appointed the Minister of Aviation and Transport in 1962.