President Muhammadu Buhari Is Committed To South East Development - Uchechukwu Ogah (Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the people of South East geographical region that more good things will soon come to the zone.

The President promised that his administration was committed to developing the region and bringing dividends of democracy to the Igbo dominated are.

Buhari stated this yesterday at Obiohia Uzoakoli in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State during the commissioning and handing over of the first phase of gully erosion control and rehabilitation of the Agbozu, Umueze Amaba and Methodist Church Compound road projects, where he also debunked allegations of Southeast marginalisation.

Buhari was represented by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uchechukwu Ogah.

Buhari vowed that the current administration would never relegate the Southeast in the scheme of things.

He said, “This project is one of the 19 ecological intervention projects for the first quarter of 2018 which was awarded by the Ecological Fund Office Tenders Board in July 2018.

“It is expected to check flooding and gully erosion menace in the community and its environs.

“The age-long problem of gully erosion and flooding in this part of the country cannot be overemphasised.

“I have no doubts in my mind that this administration’s intervention will bring huge relief to this community, which has for a very long time been suppressed by these ecological challenges.

“This project is a testimony to this administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

“To further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, the Federal Government’s execution of projects across the country also demonstrates the sincerity of purpose of the current administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry.”