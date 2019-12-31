Lagos State House Of Assembly passes Appropriation Bill of N1.16t for 2020

Listen to article

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed N1.168, 561, 893, 990 2020 Appropriation Bill for the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on November 8 presented a budget of N1.168 trillion with the theme “Budget of Reawakening”.

The passage followed the report by the joint Committee of the House on Appropriation and Finance, and the House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning.

Mr Rotimi Olowo is the Chairman of the Appropriation and Finance Committee, while the Budget and Economic Planning Committee is headed by Mr Gholahan Yishawu.

Yishawu noted that the approved budget contained 78 amendments as recommended by the joint committees and approved by the House through a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa.