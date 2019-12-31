Oyetola promises full implementation as he signs Osun 2020 budget

Listen to article

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has promised to ensure full implementation Osun 2020 budget as he signed it into law.

The governor signed the budget in his office in Osogbo, the state capital, on Monday shortly after it was formally presented to him by the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Timothy .

Owoeye noted that it was the first time in the history of Osun that the budget for the next year will be completed and signed into law before the beginning of that year.

Oyetola, who described the size of the budget as most realistic, said the government would stop at nothing to ensure it full implementation.

Governor Oyetola and Osun House of Assembly Speaker, Owoeye after the signing of Osun 2020 budget

He said the government decided to prune down the size of the budget compared to the 2019 budget, having realised the socioeconomic realities and limited resources available to the state.

The governor who promised to continue to do things that would make life more meaningful, worthwhile and abundant for the people of the state, assured the residents of better days in the year 2020 and beyond.