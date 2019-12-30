American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) Wishes Everyone a Happy New Year:

Listen to article

AHRC Wishes Everyone a Happy New Year:As we get ready to bid farewell to the year 2019 and welcome the year 2020, we at the American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) want to wish everyone, especially our friends and supporters, a happy and blessed new year. We express our deepest gratitude to all our friends and supporters who have accompanied us on the AHRC journey since 2013.

There is no question that the past few years were full of human rights challenges. The year 2019 was no exception. For years, we have lived in a divided nation and in a world torn by wars and conflicts. We hope year 2020 will be a year of peace and prosperity for everyone.

It is sad to note that the past few years have witnessed a steep increase in political toxicity and charged and divisive rhetoric. We have seen serious challenges to long- cherished American values. We have seen civility cast aside and seen as a luxury or a weakness instead of being seen as a prerequisite for a rational and productive dialogue. We hope that will change in 2020.

AHRC had to work hard to keep up with the many challenges that developed in 2019. As to the year 2020, with our collective commitment to human rights, we are determined to move forward tirelessly serving our shared humanity. We cannot advocate effectively for human rights without offending those in power. Our mission and our job is not to appease or please any entity, party or government. Human rights violations have to be condemned, exposed and cited regardless of the identity of the victim or the identity of the perpetrator. Each human being is entitled to human rights simply for being a human being. We thank everyone who stood by us through the challenges, even when they disagreed with our position on one issue or another.

Once again, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We especially thank our board members, staff and advisory members that selflessly serve to advance our mission. Our project is a collective effort and we count on everyone to achieve our goals.

We wish all of our friends and supporters a pleasant new year full of happiness, peace and prosperity. We hope that peace and justice will become a reality to all in 2020. We look forward to continuing our work with you this upcoming year and beyond.

Sincerely,

Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President

Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director