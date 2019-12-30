TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Tension In Damaturu, Yobe State As Military Amoured Tank Explodes, Engulf In Fire

By Sadiq Abubakar, The Nigerian Voice, Damaturu
Pandamonuim has taken over the city of Damaturu, Yobe state capital when a military armoured tank explodes and catches fire.

Residents of Damaturu say the incident triggered fear in different parts of the city leading to many residents running helter skelter.

Sources say the incident attracted the attention of the State Fire Service, the military and Yobe State University to the scene of the fire to control it.

Spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole Sector II, Captain Njoka Irabor, has called on the people not to panic, reassuring them that the situation was under control. He urged the people to go about their normal businesses.


