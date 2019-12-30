Seinye Lulu-Briggs exposed

Listen to article

Contrary to expected hopes that the mortal remains of the late High O B Lulu-Briggs will finally find its eternal rest in his ancestral home of Abonnema in January as proposed by the children and chiefs led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs due to the judgement given by the High Court of Ghana ordering Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs to hand over the remains to family as customs demands. Seinye Lulu-Briggs in a late move got a stay of execution of court order served on the 4th and 5th respondents in a previous suit which she filed and lost out in on the 24th of December 2019.

This threw a spanner in the wheel of progress made regarding the burial of the late sage.

Recall that Seinye Lulu-Briggs had taken the sons and family of the late High Chief before a Ghana High Court hoping to get favorable judgement and legitimize her attempt to twist traditions.

The court in its ruling ordered instead that Seinye Lulu-Briggs IMMEDIATELY hand over the mortal remains of the late Patriarch of the Briggs Family to chiefs led by his second oldest son Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

Subsequently the court also ordered and granted Seinye Lulu-Briggs her prayer that she be allowed to be a part of the planning process for the burial via her representatives which was agreed upon by the family and the chiefs.

But Seinye Lulu-Briggs was not done yet. She knew that handing over the mortal remains would indeed show that she has been the one delaying the burial of the late Patriarch of the Briggs Family as against her narratives which she has been spreading through her social media handles , so she quickly filed an appeal before the Court of Appeal in Ghana and asked the court to investigate and see if indeed the custom of the Kalabari people is to hand over mortal remains to family members of a deceased person.

Seinye also prayed the Court of Appeal to quash the ruling of the High Court of Ghana and rule in her favor to hold onto the mortal remains of the deceased till whenever she agrees to a burial date which will be unilaterally determined by her .

Find attached copies of her appeal against the judgement of the Ghana High Court

Sotonye Ijuaye Dagogo

Spokesman to Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs