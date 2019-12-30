Uche Nwosu Makes U-Turn, Returns To APC

Listen to article

The Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State during the last general elections, Uche Nwosu, and his supporters have returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwosu, the son-in-law of the immediate past Governor of the state, Chief Rochas Okorocha, addressed newsmen at the Imo Airport shortly after his arrival from Abuja, Sunday.

Nwosu, who left the APC after failing to obtain the party’s sole ticket for the election, maintained that the Supreme Court, which voided his petition for double nomination, has actually affirmed that he is still a member of the APC.

“The Supreme Court has said it all; it said I am the candidate of APC, what it means is that I’m the candidate of APC even though another person was foisted on APC.

“That aside, I have forgiven everybody, no matter what they have done; from the National Chairman to Gulak and to those in the state. What we need is to move ahead. We are brothers and sisters, there must be peace.

“You can only have one governor in a state and you can only have one final court and that is the Supreme Court. We have to accept it. For me, politics is not a do or die affair. It’s give-and-take. The Supreme Court has given its judgment, either good or bad, I have accepted it.

“What matters is Imo State. I’ve said in my statement, whoever wins at the Supreme Court, I will give my support, be it Emeka Ihedioha, Araraume or Uzodinma, I will support but in supporting, if you do well, I will praise, if you don’t, we would criticise you.

“I have no regret at all. It’s not my first time of running for a political position. I’m a politician and town planner by profession.

“For now, politics is over pending when there would be another election. I’m still a young man with age to my advantage.”