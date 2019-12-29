{Photo Report} Spirit Of Christmas: Gov. Wike Visits Gov. Ihedioha

Listen to article

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has extended the spirit of Christmas to his neighbour and Imo State counterpart, Gov. Emeka Ihedioha by paying him a visit on Sunday at his Mbaise Residence.

The full agenda of the visit which shielded under christmas visit was was not disclosed to newsmen.

The brotherly visit of Gov. Wike to Imo State has been welcomed with positive reactions on social media.

Ekine Mina Emmanuel wrote: You are a man of capacity, with Good heart for Rivers State people we always Love you. Long Live RVSG.

Another Twitter user with the name, Okoroigwe Maxwell also wrote: “Welcome to my home the action Governor.”

“You are my best governor sir. Am from IMO but I love you and your wife so much… May God give you wisdom to govern Rivers State,” Muna wrote.

Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha welcomes Gov. Barr. Nyesom Wike to his Country home in Maise.

Gov. Ihedioha presents traditional Igbo kola nut to his guest, Gov. Wike

Imo Governor prays over the kola and breaks it according to Igbo customs

Gov. Ihedioha offers kola nut to Gov. Wike