Pastor kills varsity student to make money ritual for 23-year-old man

A 42-year-old pastor of a white garment church in Osun State, Segun Philip has been arrested for killing of a final year student of Lagos State University, Favour Daley-Oladele for the purpose of making money ritual for her 23-year-old boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi.

The deceased was reported to have left home to an unknown destination since on the 8th of December 2019 and has not been seen since then, hence she was reported missing by her parents at Mowe Police Station.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the DPO of Mowe Police Division, SP Marvis Jayeola detailed policemen to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the 22-year-old girl.

He said "The police detectives went into full scale technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts paid off when the movement of the deceased was traced to a white garment church in far away Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State being pastored by one Segun Philip."

From left pastor segun Philip, the boy friend Adeeko owolabi and his mother Mrs Adeeko

"On getting to the church, the self acclaimed pastor was promptly arrested but he was quick to inform the detectives that the girl was brought to him by her boyfriend Adeeko Owolabi who was still within the vicinity of the church. The boyfriend was traced and apprehended immediately."

On interrogation, Adeeko Owolabi confessed to the police that the deceased was his girlfriend and that he lured her to Ikoyi-Ile where he has perfected plans with the pastor to use her for money ritual.

He stated further that while the girl was sleeping, the pastor gave him a pestle with which he used to smashed the head of the girl and the pastor quickly used a knife to cut off her neck, ripped open her chest and removed her heart which he used in preparing a concoction for him and his mother to eat.

When asked what pushed him to such devilish act, Owolabi explained that he decided to go into money ritual because things are not going well with his parents economically most especially his mother.

He said when he sought for assistance from the pastor, the pastor told him to bring a human being for that purpose of money ritual and that the available person at that time was his girlfriend.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.