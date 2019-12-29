Gunmen Invade Edo Deputy Governor's House

Listen

Gunmen on Saturday invaded the family house of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

Shaihu from Jattu in Estako West local government area has his country home opposite his family house.

The Nation reports that the assailants were chased away, while one of them, identified as Victor John, was arrested.

Police sources said Victor named other suspects to include Uche Ogoke, Monday Kingsley, Pius Lucky and Sunday Goodluck.

Other suspects were arrested at different locations while items such as a cut to size locally-made gun, gun powder and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects.

One of the suspects identified as Emeka however escaped.

A family source said it was policemen at Shaibu’s residence that arrested Victor after they scaled the fence.

The attackers have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further interrogation.