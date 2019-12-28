First Bank Reacts To Attempted Bank Robbery At Mpape, Abuja Branch

Listen

An attempted bank robbery at Mpape Branch of First Bank, a suburb of the capital city has been successfully aborted by joint team of The Nigeria Police and the army. First Bank Nigeria Limited has reacted to the robbery incident.

In a statement on Saturday, the Bank said the incident has been brought under control and normalcy has been restored in the area after four of the suspects were arrested and one of them gunned down.

The statement further explained that no customer and staff were hurt.

Read the full statement below:

We wish to inform everyone that the attempted robbery incident that happened at one of our branches in Abuja has been foiled; customers and staff are unhurt; and the suspects have been apprehended.

The immediate response by the police and military is very commendable and we truly appreciate them for their doggedness and commitment.

Thank you.

Folake Ani-Mumuney

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, (First Bank of Nigeria Limited)