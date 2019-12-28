Abuja Bank Robbery Update (Video)

Listen

The aborted bank robbery at the First Bank in Mpape, Abuja, which started Saturday morning, has ended. The robbers, who had been trapped in the back, have been arrested by a joint team of the police and military.

However, one of them was killed. Some eyewitness claimed that a staff, was also nabbed. The attackers were said to have alleged that “an insider” was working with them.

The police, in an official reaction, said the FCT Command scuttled the attempted robbery at about 1200hrs.

ASP Yusuf Mariam, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement, said: “Police Operatives were immediately deployed to the scene and engaged in crossfire with the robbers thereby foiling the attack on the bank with the back up of the Military.

“Consequently, Four suspects were arrested and one shot dead while trying to escape. The Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation of the incident”, the spokesman said.

“The Command urges residents to remain calm as normalcy has been restored while reaffirming its commitment to nip crime in the bud and ensure safety in the FCT. In case of emergency contact the Command through any of these emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,” he added.