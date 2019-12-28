NLNG Signs Long-awaited Train 7 final investment Decision

Listen

(NLNG) signed the long-awaited final investment decision on its Train 7 processing unit in Abuja on Friday, a key step forward in increasing its liquefied natural gas production.

Train 7 is expected to boost Nigeria’s LNG output by 35 per cent, to 30 million tonnes per year. Partners NNPC, Eni, Total and Shell were present for the signing ceremony.

Source: Energy World