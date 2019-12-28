We Slaughtered 10 Christians In Revenge For The Death Of Our Leader - Islamic State (IS)

Listen

The Islamic State (IS) has released a video, claiming to have killed 10 Christians in Nigeria.

The video, The 56-second video, released on December 26, was produced by Amaq, IS’ news agency. It was filmed in an unidentified outdoor area.

The video said to be timed to coincide with Christmas celebrations showed 12 hostages, 10 said to be Christians while the remaining were Muslims. The group claimed that they spared the lives of two of the Muslims.

IS said it was part of its revenge against the killing of its leaders after failure to negotiate their release.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, IS’s late leader and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir, its spokesman, were killed in Syria in late October.

The insurgent claimed the victims were “captured in the past weeks in north-eastern Borno state”.

“We killed them as revenge for the killings of our leaders, including Abu bakr al-Baghdadi and Abdul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria,” the group was quoted to have said.

However, details of the victims, who were all male, were not given.