Just in: Zulum Signs Borno State 2020 Budget Into Law, BOSHA Increases Budget With N12.3 Billion ...

Listen

Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state today signed the 2020 appropriation bill into law at the State Council Chamber of the Government House Maiduguri.

He also directed all the state commissioners to work within the signed budget and liaise with the Ministry of Budget for their requests, adding that,"I will not entertain any submission to fund any project or programme that is not provided for in the budget."

The governor further urged the BOSHA members to continue to work harmoniously with the executive while commending their efforts and concern for the exception to deliver services to the people in passing the budget within 25 days of it's presentation.

He also urged the members to maintain the existing cordial working relationship with the executive while appreciating the role of the legislature in state governance.

The Governor thanked the assembly members for accelerated passage of the budget and said he intends to be strict in adhering ‎to provisions.

“Under no circumstance should any member of the executive council (mostly commissioners) make any financial submission that is not provided for in the 2020 budget. All submissions to the executive council or to me must follow the provisions of the budget.

"Submissions will first of all be subjected to budgetary evaluation to ensure there is provision for them before the submissions are even considered.

"If we follow the provisions of the budget, we will make things easier for ourselves and we will achieve so much in orderly manner. We will be strict in implementing our budget" Zulum said.

The Deputy Speaker, BOSHA, Hon. Engr. Abdullahi Musa Askira while presenting the Appropriation Bill to the Govenror recalled that Governor Zulum presented his first budget of N134.5 on December 2, 2019 to the State House of Assembly.

He explained that the lawmakers passed the budget on December 23 with an increase of about N12.3 billion adjusting the proposed budget to N146.8 billion after the House Appropriation Committee observed some gaps and needs in the budget presented in order for the executive to implement effectively and efficienrly it's policies and programmes for the people of the state.

"The adjustment was to make up for gaps identified by the lawmakers during deliberations "Musa said.

Deputy Speaker Askira added earlier that the lawmakers were happy with the governor’s policy of respecting the separation of powers ‎which guarantees the independence of the legislature, pointing out that, the Governor's policy makes them carry out their oversight functions most effectively.

The State Commissioner of Justice and State Attorney General, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan who coordinated the brief ‎ceremony, quoted constitutional provisions upon which the governor presented and signed the budget into law.