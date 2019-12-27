Lassa Fever Outbreak: Umahi Orders Closure Of Hospital

Listen

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Nweze Umahi has directed the closure of St. Vincent Hospital Igbeagu in Izzi local government area of the state with immediate effect.

He also directed that all the patients and staff of the said hospital should submit themselves to the virology center at Abakaliki for comprehensive medical examination.

The Governor gave the directive following the report of suspected outbreak of Lassa fever in St. Vincent Hospital Igbeagu which later led to the death of one Ogbonnaya Uchechi.

It was gathered that the deceased and his sibling, Ogaranya Uchechi , were admitted at the mission hospital when they reportedly fell ill.

But Uchechi who was also diagnosed with the virus has been moved to Virology Centre located at Alex Ekwueme- Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, for further treatment.

Furthermore, the Governor directed that all the family members and close relatives of the above be quarantined at the South East Virology Center, Abakaliki for comprehensive medical examination.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Francis Nwaze, the Governor placed precautionary measures on further escalation of the outbreak.

“Also, Governor Umahi has directed that the Ministry of Health under the watch of the Commissioner for Health in conjunction with the Staff of Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki to immediately address all issues relating to the lassa fever outbreak including comprehensive examination of all suspects and clean up of St. Vincent Hospital. Place precautionary Announcement in all media houses in the state on preventive measures of Lassa Fever”, Umahi said.

He further directed that the reports of the progress of the actions of the above directives get to him every two hours.