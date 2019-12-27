Borno Police Announces Temporary Closure Of Some Roads In Maiduguri For Security Reasons

Listen

The Borno State Police Command on Saturday, 28 December 2019 announced temporary closure of some roads within Maiduguri metropolis for security reasons following the state working visit of some federal government officials and signatories to Maiduguri city.

A statement issued by the PPRO Borno State Command ,DSP Edet Okon reads in part: "This is to inform the general public that, owing to the expected visit of Federal Government functionaries and other dignitaries to the state, the following roads will be partially and temporarily closed to traffic on Saturday, 28th December, 2019: "One lane of the Maiduguri-Kano Road – particularly the left lane when coming from Airport Roundabout up to Horseman Roundabout; and the right lane when moving from Horseman Roundabout through Sir Kashim Ibrahim Way/Dandal Road up to the Shehu’s palace. "One lane of Mai Ibrahim road and Shehu Laminu way (Polo Road) – particularly the right lane from Horseman Roundabout to the Government House.

"Also, there will be road diversion at Horseman Roundabout, Damboa Road Junction along Mai Ibrahim Road, Bolori Roundabout and at Dandal Police Station; while the West-End part of the UBA roundabout will be completely closed.

"To this end, motorists are advised to stick to the lane that will be open to traffic or to explore alternative routes for the period that the temporary closure will be in force".

The statement also urged all citizens of the state to go about their lawful activities without fear/apprehension. The Borno State Police Command regrets any inconvenience(s) this action may cause members of the public.