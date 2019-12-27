Hdp Advises Gov. Gboyega Oyetola To Probe And Audit The Financial Transactions Of The 69 Osun Council Areas Accounts

Listen

The Osun State Chapter of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) has advised Governor Gboyega Oyetola to investigate and audit the financial transactions of the 69 local government areas and the LCDAs of the state from their first day of resumption in office.

Osun HDP said this move should not aimed at removing any council chairman or official, but targeted at improving probity and accountability in the 69 local government councils and the LCDAs of the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by the Party’s State Chairman, Wole Adedoyin in Ilesa on Tuesday in Ilesa.

According to Osun HDP “Oyetola’s government is empowered to use the provisions of the constitution and the anti-corruption legislation to check cases of corruption and abuse of power across the local government areas and LCDAs of the state. The proposed investigations and prosecution do not offend the constitutional ethics of the state in any way.”

HDP therefore believes that anyone involved in alleged corrupt practices and abuse of power in any affected local government or LCDA area should be promptly, thoroughly and effectively investigated and prosecuted if there is relevant and admissible evidence of corruption, and stolen public funds recovered both to provide public goods and services to ordinary citizens and to serve as deterrent measure to others.

“Osun citizens want to know how their elected council Chairmen spent their allocations” Adedoyin said.

HDP finally hopes that Governor Gboyega Oyetola will exercise his constitutional powers to promote transparency and accountability and stop corruption in the use of federal allocations by the council chairmen for their personal and selfish usages.