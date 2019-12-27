Omoyele Sowore And Sambo Dasuki Were Released On Compassionate Grounds - Malami

Listen

Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has insisted that it wasn’t pressure from America, the media, any one or group, that forced President Muhammadu Buhari government to order the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki.

The Minister told the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA) on Thursday that the duo were freed on compassionate grounds.

“Even if we received any communication from them, that will never be the basis on the part of the Federal Government to obey or disobey court orders emanating from Nigeria,” he said.

“The only reasons for the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki revolved around our commitment to the rule of law, obedience to court orders and compassionate grounds

“It is important to understand the fact that as far as the law is concerned and in relation to the Nigerian justice system, one has multiple options after a court has ruled on a matter.”

Interestingly, Malami admitted that the government has right to appeal the bail order, an option many had advised the government to take.

Malami said each of the cases of Dasuki and Sowore were treated on their individual merit and not in relation to one another or any other factors.

He said it was blatant falsehood the claims that Dasuki was detained by Buhari to settle scores.

“The critical question that you may ask should be whether there is a strong suspicion of committing an offence or not.

“If there is a strong suspicion of committing an offence which deserved, as a matter of necessity, to be investigated through legal steps then there was no room for thinking of witch hunting an individual, scoring acrimonies or personal vendetta against anyone.

“The time has now come for Sambo Dasuki and Omoyele Sowore to also enjoy bail based on the merit of their individual cases. They were charged based on their individual cases, taken to court, granted bail and now have been released.

“All the individuals involved were treated fairly and justly; they were taken to court, enjoyed the court’s favourable discretion and they were all released,” Malami said.