Zulum Threatens To Jail Ghost Workers On Local Government Salary Payroll

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has threatened to jail anybody found on the Local Government Councils pay roll of the state as a ghost worker or illegal worker receiving monthly salary on the payroll of the Local Government Council.

Zulum announced this yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Askira, HRH, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammadu Askiima II at his palace in Askira town, the headquarter of Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said ," Each month, we spend N90 million on payment of workers' salary which constitute less than one percent of the population of the local goverment, leaving education, Health, Infrasturature and water supply to suffer.

"We will not allow this to continue. We hate carrying out verification exercise in the local government but I urge you to cooperate with the committee.

'I will not spare any ghost worker found on the payroll of the local government no matter how highly placed he /she may be because Local government is to bring development to the grassroot.

"We will not tolerate a situation where only few will consume the money meant for majority at the detreatment of majority", Zulum said.

The governor added: "I received an email from somebody that Askira Uba is the most corrupt local government area in the state and that the workers of the local government are contributing N1,000 to bribe the verification team. We are going to punish any body found wanting."

'"For any meaningful development to take place at the local government level, we have to get rid of ghost workers on the payroll of the local government. Our local government areas need to be functional so as to bring the needed development to the people.

"I don't care about second term. We have to sanitize our local government system and we need the cooperation of the traditional institution and all of you to do that. You can see that the emirate council is suffering as a result of paucity of fund", Zulum said.

Later at the Emir of Uba palace, the governor said he was in the LGA to console victims and communities affected by the Boko Haram attacks last week while describing the attack as sad and unfortunatee.

He called on the people to continue to pray for peace in the area and the state at large while appealing to them to leave in peace and unity with one another for progress and development of the area

Responding, HRH. Alhaji Ali Ibn Ismaila Mamza said , we, the people of Askira lack words to convey our appreciation to your administration within her six months in office.

"You have visited Askira Uba twice and you have found that a lot of Askira are appreciative of your developmental strides that surpasses what other governor did in eight years"

" Your Excellency, I learnt that you cut short your trip in Abuja to come and sympathize with us over the recent Boko Haram attacks in our communities. This indicates that you always have people of Askira Uba at heart and you really have concern on our people. We are very gratefu, your Execellency. People of Askira Uba will continue to support your administration ", the Royal father added.