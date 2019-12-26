American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) Wishes Everyone A Happy Kwanzaa:

Listen

The American Human Rights Council wishes all African Americans a happy Kwanzaa.

The official Kwanzaa website describes Kwanzaa as "a pan-African holiday which celebrates family, community and culture created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966 and celebrated from December 26-January 1."

In his 2015 Kwanzaa message, the nation's first African American President Barack Obama said: "Kwanzaa's seven principles - unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith - are also shared values that bind us as Americans. And in the spirit of the season, we reflect on the blessings of the past year and commit to building a brighter future for all our children. As families, friends, and neighbors come together today to light the Kinara, our family sends our best wishes for a happy and healthy new year."

December is a month of holidays and celebrations, secular and religious. Kwanzaa is a time to celebrate African American heritage and culture through festivities and time spent with friends and family.

"We wish everyone in the African American community a happy Kwanzaa," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We encourage everyone to take Kwanzaa as an opportunity to learn more about African American heritage and culture," added Hamad.

To learn more about the holiday, please visit the official Kwanzaa website: http://www.officialkwanzaawebsite.org/index.shtml