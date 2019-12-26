Gov. Ihedioha, Madumere call on Imolites to invest at home

Listen

The Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha and former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere have called on Imolites at home and in Diaspora to come home and invest, saying that edevelopment is everybody's business.

Governor Ihedioha made the call last Tuesday while officially commissioning hospital with state-of-the-art equipment, an ultra modern police station with barracks and bottled water products factory built by Chief Ben Anachebe, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, in Arondizuogu, Ideato North local government area of the state.

Responding to the host admission that he did not support Ihedioha duringnhis governorship campaign, he said;

"Like my friend said he did not support me, it is the beauty of democracy. What is important is that there is a government in place as made possible by God Almighty and the good people of Imo State.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha and former immediate past Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere exchanging warm pleasantries during the commissioning of projects built by Chief Ben Anachebe (SAN) in Arondizogu, Ideato North LGA of Imo State last Tuesday

"Politics has ended and we must all come together to rebuild our state. I am here support Chief Anachebe for the worthy projects. I must commend him and the contractor that because they were well finished.

"This is also a clarion call to other sons and daughters of our state, I will ever encourage everyone who is embarking in any project that will bring about development and create jobs in our state.

"I have more of Ideato people in my government and because this is because I believe in one invisible entity called Imo state and such politics is not part of me.

"You may recall that it was here that kick-started the first project of my administration where I had to pay N500 million to manage erosion devastation in the Ideato. Uruala Erosion project will cost N9.9 billion and we ensured that a reputable construction firm in handling it.

"Rural Road construction work has also started. We have five major roads that are under construction at the moment and they are economically important as it will aide our people but in agriculture, cottage industries and other socio-economic activities.

Gov. Ihedioha of Imo State ready to cut the ribbon while commissioning a police station built and donated by Sir Anachebe (SAN) in Arondizogu, Ideato North LGA, Imo State. He is flanked by the host, Chief Anachebe (SAN), Bishop Ochiagha with the former Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere in the same vein commended Anachebe's effort, describing it as patriotic and encouraging.

"I believe in investing at home. What the legal icon has done is not new to most of us because he has always thought towards home and has taken steps to demonstrate his belief in building from home.

"Just look around and you will agree with me that he did not spare resources to bring the best to his place. He understands the importance of security and evaluating what he did in the police station project, it depicts his high regards for our security agencies.

"The hometown Hospital is one project I love, brining the state-of-the-art equipment for intensive care for his people at the community level is commendable. It is a clarion to all of us whether at home or in Diaspora.

The night point of the event was the commissioning of the projects by Governor Emeka Ihedioha even as the former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Celestine Okoye among other dignitaries were present.