Nnamdi Kanu Thanks 4 U.S Senators For Release Of Sowore And Dasuki

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to release of a former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rted) and convener of Revolution Now movement, Omoyele Sowore, from DSS detention.

The IPOB leader thanked lawmakers of the US parliament, Senator Chris Coons, Senator Bob Menendez, Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Cory Booker for their intervention, noting that without their letters to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, nothing would have been achieved.

“Thank you @ChrisCoons, Senator Menendez, SenSchumer and Senator Booker.

“Dictator @Mbuhari govt. ordered the release of Sowore and Dasuki . Your letter to the Attorney-General of Nigeria was only need [for their release].

“It shows that good people in the US can save lives if they choose to,” Kanu tweeted.