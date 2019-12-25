IYC calls On Security Agencies To Smoke Out Perpetrators Of Former President's Home

Listen

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, has charged security operatives on the country to fish out the persons behind the attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan's home in Otueke, Bayelsa state.

In a release made available to The Nigerian Voice Wednesday on Asaba, the IYC president, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., condemned the act in strong terms.

According to the statement, the attack on former President Jonathan's home at Otueke is highly condemnable, insisting that the perpetrators of that dastardly act should not go unpunished even as he said all security agencies should be on the watch out to fish out those hoodlums.

Hear him: "The Ijaw nation condemns it in the strongest term. We are calling on the neighbouring communities around Otueke to cooperate with the security agencies in order to fish out those bandits.

"We sympathise with the former President and the people of Otueke. We also sympathise with the Nigerian Army for losing a gallant personnel to that criminal act of hoodlums. The Ijaw nation shared their grief. IYC is ready to partner with the relevant security agencies on intelligent gathering. We hereby direct all structures of the Council to work with the security agencies in Bayelsa State for the timely arrest of those miscreants", the release added.