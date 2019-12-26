December 26:   Understanding True Faith

Listen

Why is this definition of faith so important? Why must trust accompany agreeing with facts? Because “without faith, it is impossible to please God” (Hebrews 11:6). Without faith, we cannot be saved (John 3:16). Without faith, the Christian life cannot be what God intends it to be (John 10:10). For you are ten considerations for Understanding Biblical Faith. Are you struggling to understand faith? To understand faith, I always have to put it in terms of a relationship. When we speak of a God-given faith, we are speaking in terms of having faith and trusting based upon our relationship with God through His son, Jesus Christ. With that in mind, based on my understanding of Scripture, here are ten considerations of understanding true faith in God:

Firstly, Faith is defined for us as “being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see” (Hebrews 11:1-2). Secondly, faith believes even when it makes no sense to believe, not because of the proof before you, but because of the trust you place in the object of your faith, God. Thirdly, faith is based on the will of that person in whom you place your faith, not my will. You can have faith that the person you love most will never hurt you, for example, but whether they do or not is up to their will, not yours. Fourthly, the God-given faith is in a person, the person of God. (God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit they are One.) Faith is not in me or my abilities, but on God and His abilities.

The fifth consideration is, when Jesus used the illustration of moving mountains, He was giving an example of the power of God bestowed on us, and how we should place our whole faith in Him. He was not talking about the power of my ability to have faith, but rather the power of the One in whom we place our faith. If God’s will is to move a mountain, He will surely move it. You can even ask Him to do so by faith. Note: Remember, Jesus also said, “apart from me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). For economy of space, and by the grace of God, I shall continue with the sixth to the tenth considerations tomorrow. God bless you as you look forward to it.

Let’s pray: Lord, thank you for giving me the faith to trust in You. Without You Lord, I can do nothing, but With You in me, You can use me to move mountains according to Your will. Lord, help me and all believers to understand Your holy Word and do things in Your kingdom according to your Word, Your will and Your commandments, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Haggai; Revelation 22

Our Faith is On God and His Enabling Powers.