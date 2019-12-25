I Bear No Grudges Against President Buhari - Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.)

Listen

The newly released former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, has stated that he has no feud with President Muhammadu Buhari who ordered his incarceration for four years despite meeting bail conditions.

Dasuki spoke on Wednesday during a radio interview with the Voice of America (VoA), Hausa Service where he thanked Nigerians who prayed for his release while in detention.

“I have no feud with anybody. I am more than that. I can’t engage in a feud with anyone,” Mr Dasuki said when asked if there was a feud between him and the president.

“There are no words enough to show appreciation to all the prayers offered (by Nigerians). All we can do is to thank them and pray to God to reward them abundantly,” he said.

Dasuki, a retired Nigerian Army colonel, was Nigeria’s national security adviser until May 2015. He was arrested a few months after leaving office in December 2015 and is being prosecuted for alleged corrruption while in office and possession of arms.

He has denied any wrongdoing and has secured bails from various courts that the government refused to obey.

He was released on Tuesday on the directive of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, who had defended Dasuki’s incarceration in the past.

He was released on the same day as Omoyele Sowore, an activist who is being prosecuted for calling for a revolution against bad governance.

“There is nothing really to say to the government. Everything that happens to an individual is from God. It is only God’s will that will prevail.

“It is ignorance or lack of faith that pushes some to think that certain individuals are behind their predicaments. Everything is ordained by God.

“Like you said, I was detained for four year and I am out today. Only God knows tomorrow. The only thing is that there must be fairness. Whoever goes to the Mosque on Friday must surely have heard the Imam always preach for fairness and honesty. There is a reason for that. Everyone should listen to it.

“I stopped going to the court because I was granted bail but the government refused to release me and I said whenever the bail order is complied with I will appear before the court and defend myself. I am ready.”