Boko Haram Attacks Chibok, kill 6, injure 3, abduct 2

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram group attacked Kwaranglum village few metters to Chibok town, the Headquarters of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State Tuesday evening, killing six people, abducting 2 women and injuring three others.

The State Commission for Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Nuhu Clark, an indigene of the area, told The Nigerian Voice that tBoko Haram insurgents invaded the village at sunset prayer time (around 6pm), and started shooting sporadically.

He added that the insurgents burnt down a primary school and a large quantity of food stuff packed in a church premises, among others.

Reacting, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum expressed his condolence to the entire Chibok LGA over the sudden sad attack on Christmas Eve.

The governor called on the people to continue to pray for peace and stability of the state, pointing out, that without peac e and stability, there would not be development and progress.

It will be recalled that this year's yuletide has witnessed attacks from Boko Haram insurgents on many communities across Borno and Yobe states.