Christmas: Deputy Governor Charges Christians on Godliness

As Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ today, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona has charged all followers of Christ to follow his footsteps by living a life of Godliness.

The Deputy Governor, in his 2019 Christmas message urged all followers of Christ to show love to one another, describing love as the greatest of all commandments of God.

According to him, “the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ is a season for not just eating and drinking, but a time to celebrate godliness, love for one another and every other teachings and practice of our Lord Jesus Christ. Every true Christian must be interested in putting into practice the teachings of Christ.”

Continuing, the Deputy Governor urged believers in Christ to continue to pray for the Country, expressing optimism that Nigeria will overcome its challenges.

“No doubt, Nigeria is going through a lot of challenges; but these challenges are not insurmountable. Every Nigerian must make it a point of duty to always pray for the country. Let us continue to pray for our leaders. Definitely, God’s will, shall prevail.”

Speaking on governance in Imo, the Deputy Governor reiterated the commitment of the Governor Emeka Ihedioha-led administration in the state to take development to the door steps of the citizens, promising that he will not disappoint people of the state.

He however used the opportunity to felicitate with Christians all over the world on the celebration of the 2019 Christmas celebration, praying for God’s abundant blessings on all.