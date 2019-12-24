Release of Sowore And Dasuki: Prof. John Oshodi, Professor of Human Psychology Reacts

Listen

President Muhammadu Buhari, Politically, religiously, civicly and in your privacy and in your dreams you will always remember the name of a Judge, Justice and judicial officer called Ijeoma Ojukwu of Nigeria.

Her name in terms of representative justice and objective approach to true jurisprudence, is already stamped forever in history books globally. Now and in posterity. She is free at last. I am not referring to the released Human Rights activist, Omoyele Sowore ( a commitment he has been busy doing since the age of 17, 18, 19 , 20 as a student, regardless of what negatives some background, backward, negatively passionate, dubiously doubtful and ill informed Nigerians say about him).

Whether one likes this activist or his style of activism, change is here through him. We are now in the 21 st century. One longer have to be physically in place to speak up, we are in a digital world. Stay tuned. The non violent but overwhelming revolution is here marked with God's guidelines and the voice of the Nigerian infants and youths. Just wait ooo. Sir, I wish you long life because you are about to see it all.

No one is singularly in blame of you. Yes, positive change is hard especially in a tensely multi traditional/cultural place like Nigeria. But you can do something about it as it relates to positive freedoms. Your pointed gains in bringing sanity to the treasury and civil service is there for all to see.

Keep it on and expect more suggestions. But your minderstanding approach to that thing called fair justice or open liberty is biting the hell out of the good work many see in you globally. Sir. Again. This Sowore democratic headache is tensing up ooo.

You ain't seen nothing yet!!!!! Enjoy the song.

John Egbeazien Oshodi is an American based forensic/legal/clinical psychologist/Professor of Human Psychology with a focus on the psychology of emerging societies and democracies. Founder of psychoafricalytic psychology.