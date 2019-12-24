Madumere felicitates with Christians on Christmas, urges them tolead a life of sacrifice, love

Listen

The Immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere felicitates with Christians on the celebration of Christmas, describing the birth of Jesus Christ as a beacon of hope for the salvation of mankind.

Prince Madumere made the statement while interacting with newsmen at an event in Arondizogu, Ideato North local government area of Imo State.

In his narrative, he said that while Jesus Christ represents hope, it took a lot of sacrifices to achieve his goal of reconciling man to God.

His words: “I appreciate the celebration of the remembrance of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ who was God born in human form.

“On his birth, we knew what happened. First, the then King of the Jews, Herod, massacred many newly born male babies because he was operating from the position of ignorance, yet Christ remained a merciful father who prayed that even his persecutors might have eternal life.

“I therefore call on Christians to imbibe the virtue of the humility of our Lord Jesus Christ who despite persecutions and disregard from the people but remained focused on the task of saving man from condemnation.

“It is on this note that I call on Christians and Nigerians at large to pray for leaders. I say so because it takes grace of God for any man not to derail and deviate from the path of honour when he is entrusted with people’s commonwealth.

“He assured them that Nigeria is on the march for greatness, while calling for patience over traditional difficulties that come with building.

He also described Christmas as the time of caring and showing love to the needy and less privileged, thereby a call on all to use the period to touch the lives of the hopeless and rekindle their hope.

“I implore Christians and other faiths to use this period to visit the needy and less privileged. Share with them and rekindle their hope. Blessing is worthless when it does not radiate to others;” he said.