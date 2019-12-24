Boko Haram Terrorists Attack On Biu Town , 2 Civilians Killed, 13 Civilians Injured

Listen

Borno state Deputy governor, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur has visited Biu general hospital to sympathies with the victims of yesterday's Biu attack by gun men suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents.

The state commissioner of health Dr Abubakar Salisu kwaya bura who conducted the deputy governor round the hospital said 13 persons sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of stray bullets while trying to escape while 2 persons died making a total of 15 casualties.

The commissioner said all the remaining 13 victims are receiving treatment and in stable conditions. Meanwhile, what is left to be done according to the commissioner is x-ray photo to be carried out on those with bullet wounds.

The commissioner said the hospital has the modern and best xray machine but the only staff operating the machine is on leave but assured that in no distance time additional staff would be provided in the hospital for efficient services.

The deputy governor directed the immediate transfer of the victims that require xray to a private hospital for immediate treatment and offered a N50,000 cash assistance to each of the 13 victims.

The deputy governor commended the staff of the hospital for their immediate response of providing adequate first aid treatment to the victims and promised that other problems facing the hospital especially that of man power would be addressed.

The chief Nursing officer Dr Bitrus Anjikwi informed the deputy governor that immediately the victims were received at the hospital, he urgently mobilized all the staff and patients were treated.