Towards A Peaceful And Crime- Free Christmas: Igp Beefs Up Security Nationwide

In line with efforts targeted at ensuring peaceful and hitch-free Christmas and New Year Celebrations, the Nigeria Police Force has beefed up security across the Country. To this end, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu NPM mni has directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of Zonal and State Commands nationwide to ensure that no stone is left unturned towards effectively implementing appropriate crime prevention strategies before, during and after the festivities.

The IGP reiterates his call for effective deployment of both human and material assets of the Force in protecting the major highways, recreational centres, motor - parks, places of worship, financial institutions and Government/Private Infrastructures amongst others. In addition, the IGP directs that the supervisory officers must ensure that they are personally on ground to monitor and supervise the officers and men under their watch for optimal performance. The IGP strongly warns police operatives, especially those detailed to man the high-ways to desist from all forms of misconducts and abuse of the rights of the citizenry and to adhere strictly to laid-down rules and standard operating procedures of the Force. He further warns that any reported act bordering on unprofessionalism, including extortion and intimidation of road users will be investigated and decisively punished.

Meanwhile, the IGP has expressed profound gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support to the Police and other security agencies throughout the year. He also, on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force heartily felicitates with all Nigerians as they celebrate the Yuletide and New Year.

DCP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA​