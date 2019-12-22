Man arrested for hijacking truck loaded with cocoa on highway

Listen

The Operatives of Ogun State Police Command on Saturday 21st of December 2019 arrested one Michael Edeh, a member of armed robbery syndicate terrorising Shagamu/Benin Express way.

The suspect was arrested following an information received by patrol team attached to Obalende division in Ijebu-Ode that a truck with registration number Lagos KTU 286 SQ loaded with 480 bags of cocoa was attacked along Shagamu- Ijebu-Ode express way by armed men numbering about six.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told the Nigerian Voice that on receiving the information, the police patrol team headed to the scene but on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels and escaped through the bush.

He said the bush was thoroughly combed resulting to the arrest of Michael Edeh who has been interrogated and confessed to be a member of robbery syndicate who specialised in hijacking truck loaded with goods along the express road on gun point.

The suspect who claimed to be living at Isheri-Osun area of Lagos state explained further that he and other members of the group used to meet at

a point on the express to plan for who and when to strike.

The PPRO said the truckload of cocoa was recovered, while the truck driver who was tied both hands and legs in the bush was rescued.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation and prosecution