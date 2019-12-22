NSCDC men patch potholes on roads in Osun

Listen

Men of the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps today fixed the potholes on the Osogbo-Ilesa road as part of their social responsibilities.

They fixed the road from the Oke-Ayepe axis up to the Osogbo campus of the National Open University of Nigeria to ease the vehicular movement in the area during the festive period.

The State Commandant, Oguntuase Adeyinka said the service was rendered as part of the cooperate social responsibility of the Corps to her immediate environment.

The bad portion of the road as been a nightmare to commuters plying that section of the road.

The Public Relations Officer of Osun State Command of NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi said the initiative was aimed at providing succor to the people passing on the road.

The residents of the area and passersby commended the NSCDC men for the initiative.