Military Repel Attacks, Kill 1 BHT, Arrest 9 Others in Borno

The recent serial attacks on innocent motorists along Maiduguri-Damaturu road at certain black spots between Jakana and Mainok villages of Konduga and Kaga LGAs of Borno State apart from peroidic attacks on Auno village which are located between 15-40 kilometers from Maiduguri city have received fierce respond and counter attack from the Nigerian military 7 Division, NA Command Operation Lafiyà Dole weekend.

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri, Brigadier General Ibrahim A. Khalifah has said that ,"We arrested 9 of them yesterday.. We are on it".

Brig Gen Abdul Khalifa who is also the Commandant, Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquarters, Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri added that," They attacked Dusuman yesterday (Friday) night. We repelled and killed a BHT and captured a rifle with rounds."

The Commandant Secto 1 Operation Lafiyà Dole also said that", Yesterday, (Saturday) they attacked Ajiri. We repelled and captured an enemy gun truck.

It will be recalled that every year during the Christmas and new year period, armed robbers and bandits take advantageof the people travelling for the Christmas. It means that there are also Boko Haram collaborators or intelligence residing in Jakana and Mainok axis along Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

It was also gathered that some of them do come in the night, sleep with their wives or families in the vilages and leave early in the morning into the bush that some of the residents are aware but afraid to disclose to the security agencies for fear of falling victims or being killed.

A resident of Mainok village, one Bakachallah Bukar told our Correspondent, "Yes. Some of them do come overnight and leave early. Their movements are always in the night not day time."

"And they are the same insurgents and bandits blocking road and attacking military. Something has to be done about it", Bukar said.