Insurgents May Attack With Chemical, Nuclear, Biological Weapons, FG Raises Alarm

Listen

The Federal Government has raised the alarm that Boko Haram’s alliance with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria increases the possibility of it deploying chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive attacks in the future.

This was contained in a 60-page document, titled ‘National Security Strategy’, whose foreword was written by President Muhammadu Buhari and was released during the week by the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

In it, the Federal Government noted that the proliferation of the CBRNE weapons, their means of delivery, the spreading of technological skills required for their production and the possibility of their use constitute a threat to national security.

According to the NSA, Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), the document is to ensure that “Nigeria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interests, well-being of the people and the country’s institutions are preserved, protected and enhanced.”

Dwelling on the possibility of the CBRNE attacks by the insurgents, the security document said, “Transnational organised crime such as illicit financial flow and money laundering, drug and human trafficking, proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons as well as proliferation of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive weapons have a direct impact on our national security.

“The proliferation of CBRNE weapons and their means of delivery, the spreading of technological skills required for their production and the possibility of their use constitute a threat to our security.

“Although the implementation of international agreements hinder the proliferation of CBRNE and their means of delivery, the risk of such weapons and materials being acquired by terrorist groups and reaching states providing support for terrorist groups cannot be overstated.

“Terrorist groups, such as ISIS, are believed to have sought to possess CBRNE weapons. Boko Haram terrorists’ affiliation to ISIS and their willingness to use any deadly weapon at their disposal increases the possibility of a CRBNE attack in the future, thereby underscoring the need for a counter-strategy.”