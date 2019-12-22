Eze (Dr) Cletus I.Ilomuanya Reinstated By Gov. Ihedioha

Listen

Governor Emeka Ihedioha CON, has approved the reinstatement of His Royal Highness, Eze(Dr) Cletus I.Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinugwu as the Traditional Ruler of Obinugwu Autonomous Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Recall that former Gov. Rochas Okorocha dethroned the revered traditional ruler. In a legal battle that ensued, Eze Ilomuanya won all legal battles against former Gov. Okorocha who refused to obey court orders.

The Governor’s directive on the recall of Dr. Ilomuanya, is sequel to the discontinuance of the matter in court and requisite legal advise.

His Excellency, in his avowed commitment to rule of law and due process, also took cognizance of representations by the people of Obinugwu.

His recall takes effect immediately.