Gen Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) Confirmed My Stand -IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to a statement by elder statesman and former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), on the state of the nation.

Gen. Danjuma, who was a former Defense Minister, had claimed while speaking at the University of Ibadan in Oyo State, on Thursday, that Nigerians won’t sleep if he reveals what is happening in Nigeria.

Danjuma, while lamenting said that leaders from the South West were afraid of speaking out against the Federal Government.

He warned that Nigeria was “in a big hole.” He said: “In Yorubaland, everybody seems to have lost their voice, scared. And people appear not to care about what is happening. If I tell you what I know is happening in Nigeria today, you will no longer sleep.“If you want details, I will give it to you privately.”

Reacting, Nnamdi Kanu urged Nigerians and Igbos to immediately make decisions on the division of the country before it’s too late.

He alleged that the ‘Fulanis’ will continue to rule Nigeria because they own the military, INEC and judiciary.

The IPOB leader said this in a live broadcast on Saturday, adding that Danjuma’s statement has confirmed his claims on Buhari’s death.

“Danjuma was prominent in the running of the zoo. They are all under a satanic oath but thought it will be rosy for them and never realized that Abba Kyari has other plans for them.

“Now they know the trouble Nigeria is in under the present administration.

“They know the truth that Buhari is dead and what we have is Jubril of Sudan but didn’t want to say the truth because they don’t want to prove IPOB is correct to the world.

“If we don’t do anything and do it quickly, it will be too late for us. Didn’t you hear what Danjuma said?

“I said it that two things will give us Biafra; the involvement of our women and the rising of our people in the United States.

“Do you know why Fulanis will rule the zoo for 100 years? It’s because they own the military, INEC and the judiciary.

“Danjuma, Uzor Kalu, Ifeanyi Ubah, all of them were warned and told that the only way you can survive is by supporting IPOB.”